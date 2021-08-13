Boston left-hander Chris Sale is scheduled to make his first big league appearance in just over two years when he faces the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

The seven-time All-Star underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020 and missed last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

In five combined rehab outings this year between the Red Sox rookie-level affiliate, Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, Sale pitched 20 innings, striking out 35 and allowing three runs.

The 32-year-old ace will pitch in a major league game for the first time since he started Aug. 13, 2019.

After helping the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series when he struck out then-Dodgers star Manny Machado for the final out, Sale went only 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts the following year, his fewest wins and highest ERA in a full season.

The struggling Red Sox hope Sale’s elbow is strong and that he can provide a spark for the final weeks of the regular season. He’s complied a 109-73 record with a 3.03 ERA and 2,007 strikeouts over 10 years in the majors.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)