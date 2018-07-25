Red Sox acquire pitcher Nathan Eovaldi in trade with Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Ray' pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 13, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox acquired right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced Wednesday.

The club sent left-hander Jalen Beeks to Tampa Bay in exchange for the 28-year-old, who is 3-4 with 53 strikeouts and a 4.26 ERA in 10 starts this season, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said in a press release.

Among American League pitchers with at least 50 innings pitched this season, Eovaldi owns the third-highest strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.63) behind only Corey Kluber (7.44) and Justin Verlander (7.04).

Beeks, 25, made the first two major league appearances of his career this season, allowing nine runs on 11 hits in 6.1 innings over one start and one relief outing.

Eovaldi missed the entire 2017 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

