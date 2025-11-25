BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox are acquiring right handed pitcher Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals, with the Cardinals reportedly getting left handed pitcher Brandon Clarke and right handed pitcher Richard Fitts in return.

Gray, 36, is a three-time all-star who posted a 4.28 earned run average (ERA) in 2025 with 201 strikeouts, allowing 38 walks.

Gray is two seasons removed from finishing second in American League Cy Young voting, posting a 2.79 ERA with 183 strike outs in 32 games with the Minnesota Twins.

Gray is entering the final season of a three-year, $75M contract. The veteran will look to provide a solid presence in the Sox rotation, returning to the American League and could be a mentor to Connelly Early and Payton Tolle.

