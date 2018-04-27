Red Sox activate Xander Bogaerts from disabled list, lose Brock Holt to injury

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts hits an RBI single off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, scoring Christian Vazquez, during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 4, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has been activated from the disabled list and will be available to play Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, the team announced.

Bogaerts, 25, was hitting at a .368 clip through nine games before being placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left ankle injury on April 9.

On April 7, Bogaerts drove in a career-high six runs, including four on his second career grand slam.

He’ll rejoin an already potent Boston offense. The team sits atop the American League East with a 19-5 record.

The team also announced that Brock Holt has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.

