BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox signed infielder Yu Chang to a one-year contract for the 2023 season on Thursday, according to Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.

To make room for Chang on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox placed infielder Trevor Story on the 60-Day injured list due to right elbow ulnar collateral ligament repair.

Chang, 27, played in 69 Major League games in 2022 with the Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, and Red Sox, batting .208 (35-for-168) with four home runs.

Born in Taitung, Taiwan, Chang made Cleveland’s Opening Day roster in each of the last three seasons and has started 47 games at first base, 37 at third base, 33 at second base, 17 at shortstop, and three at designated hitter during his Major League career.

Story, 30, underwent a successful internal bracing procedure of the right elbow ulnar collateral ligament on January 10. He has batted .268 (853-for-3,179) with an .849 OPS, 174 home runs, 516 RBI, and 113 stolen bases in 839 career games with the Colorado Rockies and the Red Sox.

