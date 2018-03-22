Red Sox analyst Jerry Remy returns to booth on Thursday

(WHDH) — Longtime Red Sox television analyst Jerry Remy announced that he is returning to the NESN broadcast booth on Thursday.

Remy’s return comes after his fifth battle with lung cancer in the offseason.

The 65-year-old underwent surgery back in June after doctors found that his cancer had relapsed.

In January, Remy announced that he had completed his surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation.

The Red Sox and Orioles play an exhibition game Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.

