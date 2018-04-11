(WHDH)- Happy National Pet Day!

To celebrate this years National Pet Day we are honoring all of our pets who bring friendship and unconditional love into lives every day.

From taking long walks on the beach together, kicking around the soccer ball, or just hanging out, a pet is a best friend who’s there to share it with you.

Red Sox and New England Revolution players share photos to Instagram of them and their dogs enjoying life together.

Andrew Farrell and his dog, Rufus , like to practice their soccer skills around the yard while Cody Cropper and his dog enjoy Blue Hills hiking trips.

Diego Fagundez has six furry best friends to celebrate National Pet Day with. In an Instagram post he said, “This is our dog pack. It’s me and my 6 dogs.”

David price and his dog, Astro, like to play catch at Fenway Park.

Whatever your pet or pets may be, big or small, we want to celebrate their day with you.

Check out these Red Sox and New England Revolution players with their pets, and have yourself a very Happy National Pet Day.

