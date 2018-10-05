Red Sox announce American League Division Series roster

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have announced their 25-man roster for their American League Division Series with the New York Yankees, which kicks off Friday night at Fenway Park.

The roster is as follows:

Pitchers (11): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Nathan Eovaldi, Joe Kelly, Craig Kimbrel, Rick Porcello, David Price, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Brandon Workman, Steven Wright

Catchers (3): Sandy Leon, Blake Swihart, Christian Vázquez

Infielders (7): Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Brock Holt, Ian Kinsler, Mitch Moreland, Eduardo Núñez, Steve Pearce

Outfielders (4): Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez

