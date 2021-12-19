BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox on Saturday announced they will not be holding their annual Winter Weekend this year, citing the ongoing MLB lockout as the cause of the cancellation.

“While we are confident there is a path to an agreement, the uncertainty makes it challenging to put on the type of event we envisions for our fans,” Sox officials said an official statement released this weekend.

The Sox added that they look forward to bringing back the winter staple in future years.

