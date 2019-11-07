Red Sox announce date for Billy Joel’s 7th consecutive performance at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox and Live Nation announced Wednesday that Billy Joel will be returning to Fenway Park next summer to perform his seventh consecutive show at America’s most beloved ballpark.

After six years of performing in front of sellout crowds, the “Piano Man” will continue the first-ever stadium residency at Fenway on Friday, Aug. 28.

“Since 2014, Billy Joel has been a fixture in the summer concert series at Fenway Park,” Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a news release. “We are honored that this New York native and music legend has adopted our ballpark as his place of residency in New England.”

American Express cardmembers will have first access to presale tickets from Nov. 11 through Nov. 14. The general public can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15 via RedSox.com/BillyJoel.

In celebration of his seventh show, the Red Sox say Billy Joel and Fenway Park have teamed up to donate four tickets in the exclusive Dell/EMC Club for every Red Sox home game during the 2020 regular season to aid in fundraising efforts for the Long Island Commercial Fishing Association and the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)