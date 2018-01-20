BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox announced on Saturday at they will extend protective netting for the 2018 season at Fenway Park.

The netting will be extended beyond the dugouts, from Field Box Sections 79-9. In the past, the netting covered Field Box Sections 61-29.

The height of the netting will not change from the current height of 12-feet, 8-inches above the field.

In addition, the Red Sox said they will be extending the protective netting at JetBlue Park in Fort Meyers, Florida, where spring training is held. The netting at JetBlue Park will be extended in time for the 2018 spring training season.

All netting in both Boston and Fort Meyers will be “field green.”

The Red Sox recommend fans at both parks still remain aware of the balls and bats at all times while watching the team.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)