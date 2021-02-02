Red Sox announce start date for spring training, plan that allows fans to attend exhibition games

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday announced that spring training will begin later this month in Florida, and the club also unveiled a plan that will allow fans to safely attend exhibition games.

Pitchers and catchers are slated to report to JetBlue Park in Lee County on Wednesday, Feb. 17, with the first full-squad workout on Feb. 22, according to the team.

The club’s workouts will be closed to the public due to the pandemic, but fans will be allowed to attend spring training games.

The Red Sox say they will implement appropriate physical distancing and safety protocols by operating JetBlue Park at about 24 percent of its normal capacity, which would allow for about 2,400 fans each game.

All tickets will be sold in physically distanced “pods” comprised primarily of 2-4 seats that will allow for at least six feet between groups.

Boston’s equipment truck is slated to depart from Fenway Park on Monday, Feb. 8, and is anticipated to arrive at JetBlue Park on Thursday, Feb. 11.

The Red Sox will begin spring training play against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Feb. 27.

The team’s full spring training schedule is as follows:

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)