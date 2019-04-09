Red Sox announce starting lineup for Fenway opener against Blue Jays

BOSTON (WHDH) - Longtime veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia has been activated from the disabled list and will be in the lineup on Tuesday as the Boston Red Sox welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to Fenway Park for their long-awaited home opener.

The 35-year-old World Series champion began the season on the injured list with left knee inflammation. He will bat seventh and start at second base.

Feels good to be home. Your @ParkWhiz Lineup: pic.twitter.com/eEtU8m7wfB — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 9, 2019

The Red Sox kicked off the 2019 season playing 11 games away from Boston. They post a 3-8 record against the Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ace pitcher Chris Sale will take the hill after a ceremony honoring the recent Red Sox and Patriots championship victories is held. Sale will be opposed by Blue Jays righty Matt Shoemaker.

First pitch is slated for 2:05 p.m.

Boston’s lineup is as follows:

LF Andrew Benintendi

RF Mookie Betts

1B Mitch Moreland

DH J.D. Martinez

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Rafael Devers

2B Dustin Pedroia

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

C Christian Vazquez

