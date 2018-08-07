Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy diagnosed with cancer again

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy has been diagnosed with cancer again, according to a statement released by NESN Tuesday.

Remy, 65, has battled cancer on five different occasions. The color analyst announced prior to spring training that he had completed surgery and chemotherapy after the disease forced him out of the broadcast booth during the 2017 season.

In a statement, the network said, “Jerry Remy has been diagnosed once again with cancer. At this time, Jerry’s focus is on his medical treatment. The thoughts and prayers of all of us at NESN and the Red Sox are with Jerry and his family during this difficult time. Fans, fellow media members and others in the extended NESN and Red Sox families offered their reactions on social media.”

Remy was originally diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008. He has said in the past that baseball always kept him busy as he’s gone through treatments each time.

Former NESN play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo tweeted support for Remy, saying “If there is anyone who can fight again, it’s you.”

It’s unclear if Remy will return to the booth this season.

Sending thoughts and prayers out to my friend and former partner @Jerry_Remy. Amazingly, his cancer has returned. If there is anyone who can fight again, it’s you. pic.twitter.com/N9RDMnEqY6 — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) August 7, 2018

