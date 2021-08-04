BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy has been diagnosed with cancer again, according to a statement released by NESN Wednesday.

Remy, 68, has battled cancer on multiple different occasions and said he will be stepping away from the broadcast booth to undergo treatment.

In a statement shared by the network, Remy said, “As I have done before and will continue to do, I will battle this with everything I have.”

A message to you from Jerry Remy. pic.twitter.com/BIe0OMM2a2 — NESN (@NESN) August 4, 2021

Remy thanked the public for their support and his medical team for their expertise.

Remy was originally diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008. He has said in the past that baseball always kept him busy as he’s gone through treatments each time.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)