Red Sox ask fans to arrive early for Opening Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox are asking fans to arrive early Thursday to Fenway Park for Opening Day ceremonies.

The 118th home opener in Boston is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. Fans are asked to be seated by 1:15 p.m.

Before the game, the Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will be introduced along the baselines. Hanscom Air Force Base will present the colors and the national anthem will be performed by Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters.

The performance will be punctuated by a fly-over of four F-16’s from the 134th Fighter Squadron from Burlington, Vermont’s Air National Guard.

Stadium gates will open two hours before the game. Metal detectors will screen all fans entering the ballpark.

The Red Sox encourage fans to use public transportation.

