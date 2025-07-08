BOSTON (WHDH) - A ball girl for the Boston Red Sox has become an all-star prospect, thanks in part to an impressive play she made at Fenway Park.

Jacque Harrington is a lifelong Sox fan, and her quick reflexes as a ball girl made her a finalist for the nation-wide all-star crew competition.

Harrington, who played division one softball at Providence College, spoke about what the nomination means to her.

“It’s truly an honor to have that nomination, and being able to represent the city I grew up rooting for and the team that I love at a national level its a really cool feeling,” Harrington said.

Voting for the all-star crew is open until midnight and you can vote at this link.

