BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox are celebrating their annual Truck Day on Friday as they get ready to travel to Fort Myers, Florida for spring training.

The team’s clubhouse staff will load up equipment trucks in the morning before making the long journey south to the team’s spring training home.

The trucks will leave Fenway Park at noon. For the first time ever, they will make a stop at Polar Park in Worcester.

