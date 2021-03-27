(AP) — Boston Red Sox closer Matt Barnes has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be ready for opening day.

Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Barnes is asymptomatic. Matt Andriese, who was scheduled to start a spring training game against Pittsburgh, was scratched because of contract tracing.

“It’s a fire drill now,” Cora said.

Barnes had emerged as the top candidate for the closer’s job this spring. He will need to remain out for at least 10 days.

