BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox revealed their newest jerseys Friday afternoon, inspired by the iconic green monster in Fenway Park.

The jerseys are the same shade of green as the monster with “Red Sox” across the chest in the same font found on the wall.

Player’s numbers are in the bottom left of the jersey in yellow and white on the back, homage to yellow lettering on the monster when an inning is in progress, and white when its completed. The yellow also pays homage to pesky pole in Fenway Park, according to the Red Sox Instagram.

The jerseys sport a circled “B” on the right sleeve. According to the Red Sox on Instagram, “The circle B derives from the unique H and E scoring lights on the monster.”

The green monster city connect jerseys are the second city connect edition jerseys the Red Sox have had, following the Boston Marathon inspired yellow uniforms the team debuted in 2021.

The team revealed the jerseys on social media and wore them Friday night against the Atlanta Braves for the first time.

