Red Sox equipment truck departs for spring training on Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox spring training equipment truck will depart Boston on Monday and make a 1,500-mile trek south to JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.

The truck will be loaded around 7 a.m. and begin its journey to the Sunshine State around 12 p.m., the Red Sox announced Friday.

The truck will depart from Fenway Park on Van Ness Street and be led by a flatbed truck carrying Wally the Green Monster, his sister Tessie, and Fenway Ambassadors who will be tossing soft Red Sox baseballs to fans.

For the 24th consecutive year, Milford native Al Hartz will drive the 53-foot truck, which will carry an assortment of baseball equipment and supplies, including:

20,400 baseballs

1,100 bats

200 batting gloves

200 batting helmets

320 Batting Practice tops

160 white game jerseys

300 pairs of pants

400 t-shirts

400 pairs of socks

20 cases of bubble gum

60 cases of sunflower seeds

Red Sox pitchers and catchers report for spring training in 12 days.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)