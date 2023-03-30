BOSTON (WHDH) - Hours before the Red Sox kick off the new season against the Baltimore Orioles, Boston fans were out and about ahead of the first pitch despite the cold temperatures.

“I’ve got seven layers – I got shirts, I got Under Armours, I got official gear, I got t-shirts, I got vests – I got it all,” said one bundled-up fan who told 7NEWS he had been coming out for Opening Day for years. “You start going through all the drawers and you find everything that you can layer up and still look like a Sox fan without looking like the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man.”

Temperatures were hovering in the mid 30s just a few hours before the first pitch, prompting fans to break out sweaters, scarves and more for the home opener.

“Well, my son told me before heading out from Illinois, he goes ‘Mom, it’s gonna be cold” and I go ‘Okay, where’s the hats, where’s the gloves, where’s the scarves?'” said Martha Kennedy.

For those braving the temperatures during the rare March Opening Day at Fenway, vendors were prepared with coats and beanies at the ready and for sale.

“Top sellers today are going to be my wool caps, winter hats, some sweatshirts, longsleeves,” Vendor Brian Smith told 7NEWS outside of the stadium. “Yeah, I’d rather be out here obviously selling baseball caps and t-shirts, but that’s not the case today.”

Other stands carried plenty of hand warmer packs and other warming gear. Meanwhile, fans found ways to stay warm as they waited to be admitted, whether it was by playing catch or just dealing with it as most New Englanders do.

“It’s cold but I was born and raised in the state of Maine, so I can get through this – anything to watch the Red Sox,” said Ed Kennedy.

Not many people waited for last minute tickets outside the park like in years past, but the hope remains alive for one man who did.

“Everyone’s in first place right now. You know, no one’s in last place, the signings we made and didn’t make over the season – none of that matters today, it’s just about who’s on the field and play ball,” said the bundled-up fan in seven layers.

First pitch at Fenway Park was scheduled for 2:10 p.m. with Red Sox newcomer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber making his sixth career Opening Day start. Starting against the Sox will be Baltimore’s Kyle Gibson.

