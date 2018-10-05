Red Sox fanatics sprinkle ‘fairy dust’ outside Fenway ahead of Yankees series

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox will most certainly have luck on their side when they welcome the New York Yankees to Fenway Park Friday night thanks to a pair of superfans.

7’s Kerri Corrado spotted two women sprinkling “fairy dust” outside the famed ballpark about 12 hours before the first pitch of Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

The women claim the multi-colored glitter will bring good luck to the 108-win club as they embark on a championship run.

Some sports superstitions are stranger than others but this surely ranks among the most unique.

The showdown marks the first playoff game between the two rivals since 2004. Boston went on to defeat New York in seven games that year and won the World Series.

Chris Sale will oppose J.A. Happ in Game 1. The tilt gets underway at 7:32 p.m.

I am holding some “Fenway Fairy Dust.” Fans are sprinkling the multi-colored sparkles around the stadium to bring luck to the Red Sox tonight. @7News pic.twitter.com/f1VH50dwfC — Kerri Corrado (@Kerri7News) October 5, 2018

Fans sprinkling “Fenway Fairy Dust” around the stadium hoping this will help the Red Sox beat the Yankees 😂They told me you have to believe. Hey, whatever it takes!!! @7News pic.twitter.com/wLcgTKTeHB — Kerri Corrado (@Kerri7News) October 5, 2018

