Red Sox fans hoping to score last-minute World Series tickets flock to Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox fans hoping to score last-minute World Series tickets started lining up outside Fenway Park on Monday ahead of Tuesday night’s opening game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Eager fans, bundled up and braving the cold, will learn at 5 p.m. whether they will be getting into the Fall Classic. The team says it plans to release a limited amount of tickets at that time.

“We haven’t won the Mega Millions yet, so we don’t have the $50,000 to spend,” one hopeful fan who arrived at the park at 8 a.m. told 7News.

A mother and son from Maine set up camp outside the park on Monday afternoon.

“In 2013, we came and stood in line for tickets and we missed the cutoff. We were like nine people from getting tickets,” Danielle Lawrence-Taylor said. “My son was 10 at the time and he was really sad. I looked at him and felt terrible, so I promised him next World Series we would come.”

It’s not clear how many tickets will be released.

