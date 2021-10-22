BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox fans are leaning on superstitions for good luck as the team prepares to face off against the Astros for ALCS Game 6 in Houston on Friday night.

The Sox will need to defeat the Houston Astros in Games 6 and 7 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park in order to secure a spot in the Fall Classic.

From rally caps to keeping the same clothes on, die-hard baseball fans are doing whatever they can to make sure the Boston team wins on Friday.

“I put my Sox cap on, you gotta do that, whether I’m sitting inside or not. You’ve got to sport the team colors,” said Sox fan Jon Pinkas.

Painter Anne McGhee, who paints Fenway Park scenes regularly, has her own superstitions that keep her busy during the post-season.

“If I paint on the day of a game, they win. If I don’t paint, then they collapse,” said McGhee.

The painter added that she cannot talk about the team winning, or they will lose.

The first pitch for Friday night’s game in Houston is set for 8:08 p.m.

