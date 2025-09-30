BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s been a strong season for the Sox, and a 10 game winning streak in July may’ve kickstarted a major turnaround for the team.

The winning began on the nation’s birthday after a visit to the White House and ace Garret Crochet went the distance, pitching all nine innings to win the ninth game of the streak.

The Milwaukee Brewers, who finished with the best record in baseball, recorded a 14-game winning streak in August and had an 11-game winning streak in July.

The Brew Crew swept the Sox in May.

During May, things looked bleak for the Red Sox. There were injuries. First baseman Tristan Casas suffered a leg injury and third baseman Alex Bregman went down too.

On top of injuries came a shocking trade. Boston shipped out arguably their best player, third baseman Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, amid concerns he wasn’t putting the team first.

Despite the ups and downs, the Red Sox have found their way back to October, and will face off against the New York Yankees in a best of three American League Wild Card Series.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)