Red Sox first baseman caught on mic singing Disney songs, discussing movies

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox first baseman Michael Chavis is a fan of Disney movies and was recently caught singing familiar tunes while mic’d up.

Chavis can be heard singing the lyrics to “Hakuna Matata” from Disney’s Lion King on TikTok while on the field. He also can be heard discussing the recently released Mulan remake.

“Watched it the other night, great movie!,” Chavis said to himself about Lion King.

Chavis went on to say he enjoyed the Mulan remake but did miss the cartoon animals.

