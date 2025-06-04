BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday was a special day at Fenway Park for Best Buddies!

Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas hosted a pair of Best Buddies for the game.

Casas recently launched his own foundation which shares similar values to that of Best Buddies.

The Triston Casas Foundation is working to build inclusion in sports, the community, and beyond.

“Anything, whether it is little or small, whether it is hiring someone for a job so they can live a successful life, or having some fun, going to a game that they might have not been able to do, all of that comes together and helps to include everybody,” said Patrick Shaughnessy, State Director of Best Buddies.

Casas has been off the field for a month due to a ruptured left patellar tendon. He says he is focused on coming back stronger in 2026.

“I’d rather be out there helping the team win games, but considering everything that has happened, I am in a good head space and I am focused on making a healthy comeback,” said Casas.

While recovering, Casas is working to provide Best Buddies with unforgettable memories.

“Triston came down to our Best Buddies challenge this past weekend, really got a sense of the mission,” said Shaughnessy. “We’re excited to be here with some of our buddies, enjoying some batting practice, and thanks to Triston for making it all happen.”

