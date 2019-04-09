Red Sox Foundation launches nationwide World Series ring sweepstakes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Feeling lucky? If so, you can enter a nationwide Boston Red Sox World Series ring sweepstakes for just a single dollar.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes, which will run for eight weeks, by making an online donation to the Red Sox Foundation or by mail. Every $1 donation is equivalent to one entry. There is a limit of 500 entries per person.

“This is such a unique opportunity for Red Sox fans to not only have a chance to win a World Series ring but to also support the charitable programs that the Red Sox Foundation runs, and the many non-profit organizations we help champion throughout Boston and New England,” Red Sox Foundation Executive Director Bekah Salwasser said.

The sweepstakes mark the fourth time the Red Sox Foundation has given fans the opportunity to win a genuine World Series ring. Proceeds from this year’s sweepstakes will go towards funding the Red Sox Foundation’s two self-run programs, as well as hundreds of charities throughout New England.

The 2018 World Series rings were unveiled prior to Tuesday’s home opener at Fenway Park. They feature 14-karat white gold, and a total of 185 rubies, sapphires, and diamonds.

Those looking to enter the sweepstakes by mail should send a letter to the attention of the Red Sox Foundation at 4 Jersey Street, Boston, MA, 02215.

The sweepstakes run through June 7. For more information, click here.

