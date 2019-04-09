Red Sox give touching tribute to longtime writer who passed away during spring training

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox honored Nick Cafardo, a well-respected Boston Globe baseball writer who died unexpectedly during spring training, with touching tribute ahead of Tuesday’s home opener at Fenway Park.

A bouquet of flowers and a framed photo of Cafardo was left in the Fenway press box, where the 62-year-old spent countless afternoons and evenings covering the city’s beloved boys of summer.

Cafardo passed away at JetBlue Park on Feb. 21 after suffering an apparent embolism, according to the Globe.

The team’s medical staff tried to revive Cafardo but were unable to.

Cafardo joined the newspaper in 1989 following a stint with the Patriot Ledger.

The nationally recognized writer was also a regular pregame guest on NESN, which is the television home of the Red Sox.

Globe editor Brian McGrory described Cafardo as “one of the best people to ever walk through our doors.”

Red Sox paying tribute at their home opener to longtime baseball writer Nick Cafardo who tragically passed during Spring Training pic.twitter.com/FZ1n3GtClL — Trey Daerr (@TreyDaerr) April 9, 2019

