BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Red Sox left fielder and Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Greenwell has died at the age of 62.

Greenwell, also known as “The Gator,” was a two time all star in his 12 year career, all spent with Boston.

Greenwell collected 1,400 hits and batted .303 over those 12 years hitting 130 home runs and came in second place in MVP voting in 1998.

Greenwell was apart of the 1986 Red Sox team that won the American League pennant and advanced to the World Series. He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2008.

Greenwell announced in August that he was diagnosed with medullary thyroid cancer. Greenwell was on the board of commissioners in Lee County, Florida.

The Red Sox released a statement regarding the passing of Greenwell, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Greenwell. ‘The Gator’ spent his entire career in a Red Sox uniform and was a beloved fixture of Fenway and Fort Myers. He gave so much to Lee County and Sox Nation. We send our love to the Greenwell family.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)