BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox served the community Tuesday, with members of the team and front office staff helping to clean the Boston Centers for Youth and Families’ Hyde Park Community Center.

Volunteers built gardens, planted flowers, and created new spaces for people to enjoy. Organizers say having the team pitch in makes the experience extra special.

“We are so excited to have the Red Sox players with us today, and the Red Sox organization — terrific,” said Janice Walker, of Rebuilding Together Boston. “This community center helps people — seniors, teenagers, pre-K children — enjoy the day, and this just brings them a little spark. This brings joy to their life.”

Tuesday’s work also included some repairs and the unveiling of a new teen center.

