BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox hosted hundreds of kids at Fenway Park on Saturday for a celebration of the Opening Day for Little League teams across the area.

Hundreds of kids and their families made their way to the historic ballpark for a series of events, including free Fenway franks, face painting, a throwing machine, and the chance to head out on the field.

Wally the Green Monster and Tessie were also on hand to sign autographs for the kids.

