BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox looked to spread some love Tuesday by hosting a Valentine’s Day dance at Fenway Park.

More than 100 older adults from six Boston senior centers joined to celebrate alongside Wally and Tessie.

Together, attendees enjoyed lunch and photo opportunities with the Red Sox’ World Series trophies.

“We want to thank the Red Sox community and all the people here,” Pina Mincace said while attending the dance. “We all love each other.”

Some seniors said they felt the love and look forward to more events like this in the future.

“This kind of saved me from just being by myself,” Norma Josef said.

