Boston’s Justin Turner is on the mend after being hit in the face by a pitch on Monday, stating on social media that he’s looking to be back on the field as soon as possible.

Using his Twitter account, Turner told the public he suffered “no breaks” after being hit by a pitch during a spring training match against the Detroit Tigers.

Thanks to everyone for all the messages and prayers! I’m feeling very fortunate to come out of yesterday with no breaks & all my chiclets in tact. The @RedSox medical staff and @Lee_Health have been absolutely amazing & I’m going to be back out on the field as soon as possible! — Justin Turner (@redturn2) March 7, 2023

“I’m feeling very fortunate to come out of yesterday with no breaks & all my chiclets in tact,” the 38 year old tweeted. “@RedSox medical staff and @Lee_Health have been absolutely amazing & I’m going to be back out on the field as soon as possible!”

Turner was quickly removed from Monday’s game after a pitch thrown by Matt Manning left him on the ground and bleeding. Manning later told reporters the pitch was a complete accident and that he planned to reach out and apologize to Turner.

The two-time All-Star needed more than a dozen stitches, according to an update shared by his wife, Kourtney, who also stated that medical scans had come back clear for the player.

Thank you to everyone that reached out about Justin and sent prayers. We’re home now and he’s resting (okay – maybe listening to the replay of the game). 16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans. ❤️ @redturn2 — Kourtney Turner (@court_with_a_K) March 6, 2023

Turner joined the Red Sox back in January on a one-year deal after entering free agency, following nearly a decade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

