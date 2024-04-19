BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox legend David Ortiz met with fans Friday at the grand opening of the Dick’s House of Sport in Boston.

Fans lined up to get an autograph and picture with Ortiz, who weighed in on the excitement surrounding the Celtics and Bruins as they head into the playoffs.

“I get to watch all the sports right now,” he said. “Getting to see the Celtics getting it done, that’s awesome, our Red Sox coming through, this is a city that loves our sports,” he said.

Activities offered include rock climbing, batting cages, and golf simulators.

In addition to Big Papi, the weekend will be jam-packed with other star athlete appearances, including players from the 1984 Boston Celtics and former Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron.

