Red Sox legend and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz is engaged after proposing to his girlfriend.

Ortiz’s girlfriend posted the proposal video on social media. The couple has been together since about 2019.

Ortiz, affectionately known as “Big Papi” by baseball fans and the Fenway faithful, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022.

In his 20-year career, the designated hitter batted .286 with 541 home runs and 1,768 runs batted in. Ortiz ranks second all time in Red Sox home runs and fifth in team total bases.

