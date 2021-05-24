Red Sox legend David Ortiz holds golf tournament in Newton to raise money for kids in need of life-saving medical treatment

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz held a charity golf tournament in Newton on Monday to help raise money for children who are in need of life-saving medical treatment.

Ortiz and other celebrities gathered at the Brae Burn Country Club to tee it up in Big Papi’s second-annual “Boston Heart Classic.”

All proceeds raised at the event benefit the David Ortiz Children’s Fund.

Over the last decade, the fund has helped nearly 10,000 children, including more than 950 heart procedures.

