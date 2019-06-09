Red Sox legend David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic nightclub, suspect arrested

Red Sox legend David Ortiz is recovering at the hospital after being shot at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, police said.

Ortiz was shot once in the back at a club in East Santo Domingo and taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, according to the Dominican Republic National Police.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

