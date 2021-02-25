Red Sox legend David Ortiz spotted in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was spotted in Chelsea on Thursday.

The longtime slugger was in the city filming a commercial, according to the Chelsea Police Department.

Big Papi also took a moment to thank officers for their ongoing efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

“David Ortiz took time while filming a commercial to thank CPD officers for their efforts in providing public safety during the ongoing pandemic,” the department said in an Instagram post.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)