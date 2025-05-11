BOSTON (WHDH) - MLB Hall of Famer & Red Sox Legend Pedro Martinez received an Honorary Doctorate at the Fisher College Commencement Ceremony in Boston on Saturday in recognition for his work with the Pedro Martinez Foundation.

Martinez and his wife, Carolina Cruz Martinez, who serves as President of the Pedro Martinez Foundation, both served as distinguished speakers for Fisher College’s 121st Undergraduate Commencement ceremony. They were both awarded with Honorary Doctorate Degrees in Humane Letters.

The college will established a $5,000 scholarship to the Pedro Martinez Foundation.

After completing his legendary career as a World Series champion and the most dominant starting pitching of his era, Martinez and his wife embarked on their life mission, to grow the Pedro Martinez Foundation.

Founded in 1998, has served the community in many ways, from building a community center, which has served more than 100,000 children in the Dominican Republic, to creating education and sports programs throughout the Dominican Republic as well as Boston, Lawrence and Bronx, New York. The Pedro Martinez Foundation has strived to provide educational opportunities and other essential resources, such as food and clothing, to underserved communities.

“Pedro and Carolina Cruz Martinez are showing the world what great things can be accomplished through hard work and selfless dedication to others,” said Fisher College President Steve Rich. “Our college graduates, many of them first generation college students from diverse backgrounds, will no doubt be inspired by Pedro and Carolina’s mission to give back to those who need it most. We are truly honored to have two such distinguished people address our students on one of the most important days of their lives.”

“It is an honor to be part of this commencement ceremony at Fisher College. We are excited to be able to encourage and celebrate these young adults that are graduating. What an historic moment for each and every graduate! We have dedicated most of our lives to helping the next generation and we are thankful for this special opportunity!” Pedro and Carolina Martinez.

