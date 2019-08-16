Red Sox make up game tickets under $10, kids free

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dreaming of catching a Sox game for under $10?

You’re in luck.

On August 22, Fenway Park is offering free admission to kids under 18 and $5 admission for adults looking to see the completion of the Red Sox-Royals game that was suspended due to weather in the top of the 10th inning with a tied score of 4-4.

Tickets to the game are general admission and must be purchased online ahead of time for guaranteed entry.

A limited number will be made available at Gate E on game day.

Fans who attended the Aug. 7 game will be allowed to use their ticket stub to enter and will be guaranteed their original seat assignments.

All proceeds collected from ticket sales will be donated to the Jimmy Fund.

“We haven’t had a suspended game that wasn’t played the following day in over 50 years,” said Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy. “This is a unique opportunity to open up the ballpark to kids this summer and also help raise money for our friends at the Jimmy Fund who will be concluding their annual telethon just hours before the makeup game takes place.”

