BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox are marking 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings with special ceremonies throughout the weekend.

On Friday, the team is giving out 40,000 blue and yellow Red Sox City Connect hats to students and staff at Boston elementary and middle schools.

On Saturday, which is One Boston Day, the 2013 Red Sox team will join local leaders for a ceremony at the marathon finish line and the unveiling of a One Boston Day marker on Boylston Street.

The 2013 Red Sox team will also have an on-field reunion during pregame ceremonies at Fenway Park Sunday afternoon. The national anthem will be performed by the Zac Brown Band.

On Monday, David Ortiz will serve as Boston Marathon Grand Marshal before the Red Sox take on the Angels at 11:10 a.m. All fans will get a free Boston Strong t-shirt.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)