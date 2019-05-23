Red Sox move start time of game next week so fans can watch Bruins in Stanley Cup Final

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have moved up the start time for one of their games next week so fans can get home and watch the Bruins take on the Blues in the Stanley Cup Final.

Wednesday’s game at Fenway Park against the Cleveland Indians has been changed from 7:10 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.

“The change was made as a courtesy to fans who want to watch the Bruins in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final against the St. Louis Blues,” the Red Sox said in a news release.

Game 2 of the Final is scheduled to start Wednesday at 8 p.m at TD Garden.

Updates and video highlights of the Bruins game will be provided between innings, according to the team.

Gates at Fenway will open at 4:40 p.m. Season ticket holders can enter at Gate C starting at 3:40 p.m.

