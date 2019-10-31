Red Sox name Dave Bush pitching coach

BOSTON (AP) — New Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is filling out the team’s coaching staff, promoting Dave Bush to pitching coach and Kevin Walker as his assistant.

Bloom and manager Alex Cora also named Peter Fatse as assistant hitting coach and hired Rey Fuentes as mental skills coordinator on Thursday.

Bush had been the Red Sox pitching coordinator last year after three seasons as a pitching development analyst. He pitched nine seasons in the majors, going 56-69 with a 4.73 ERA for Toronto, Milwaukee and Texas.

Walker spent time with the Padres, Giants and White Sox, going 7-3 with a 4.76 ERA over 122 games in six seasons. He has spent the last 11 years as a pitching coach in the Red Sox organization, most recently for Triple-A Pawtucket.

Fatse spent last season as the Twins’ minor league hitting coordinator. Fuentes was in the Cubs’ organization for the last seven years.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)