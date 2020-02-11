Red Sox name Ron Roenicke interim manager

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday that Ron Roenicke has been named interim manager.

Roenicke spent the last two seasons as the club’s bench coach. The 63-year-old helped guide Boston to a World Series Championship in 2018.

“Ron’s extensive coaching and managerial experience, in addition to his familiarity with our players and staff, make him an ideal fit as we prepare for the 2020 season,” Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said.

Roenicke previously Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-14 and part of the 2015 season, posting a record of 342-331. He finished second in National League Manager of the Year voting in 2011.

The new hire comes weeks after Alex Cora was relieved of his managerial duties amid an investigation into an alleged sign-stealing scheme that the Red Sox reportedly used during the 2018 season.

“He has the respect of everyone in the clubhouse, and the way he carries himself and communicates will be a positive influence on our entire organization,” Bloom added. “We are confident that Ron will hit the ground running, and we’re excited to work closely with him as he leads our group forward.”

Boston announced Monday that they had traded Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers for a trio of prospects.

Spring training begins Wednesday in Fort Myers, Florida.

