The Boston Red Sox are giving ten lucky dads a chance to take in a free Sox-Yankees game via a special “Father’s Day Out at Fenway Park.”

The Father’s Day contest is free to enter, with participants asked to nominate a father figure in their life for a chance to win tickets to Fenway on Sunday, June 18, when the New York Yankees are in town for a three-game series.

The form on the Red Sox website also asks participants to tell the team why they’re nominating their respective dad or father figure in 600 characters or less.

Those who are picked for the Father’s Day Out will receive two tickets to the game, a “complimentary pregame meal,” and a $100 gift card to the team store.

The deadline for nominating a dad is Monday, June 5, at 11:59 p.m.

The nomination form can be found here.

