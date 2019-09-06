Red Sox open 4-game series at home against Yankees

New York Yankees (92-49, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (75-65, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (17-3, 4.01 ERA) Red Sox: Jhoulys Chacin (3-10, 5.79 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road to begin a four game series against Boston.

The Red Sox are 31-31 against teams from the AL East. The Boston offense has compiled a .274 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Rafael Devers leads the team with an average of .317.

The Yankees have gone 48-16 against division opponents. New York has slugged .489, good for second in the American League. Gary Sanchez leads the team with a .543 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 80 extra base hits and is slugging .568. Mookie Betts is 16-for-45 with three doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 54 extra base hits and has 90 RBIs. Mike Ford is 9-for-27 with two doubles, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .229 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Yankees: 8-2, .237 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Greg Bird: (foot), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Gio Urshela: (groin), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (calf), David Hale: (spine), Ben Heller: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), CC Sabathia: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

