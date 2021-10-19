WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Red Sox outfielder Kyle Schwarber gave the City of Waltham a shout-out following Boston’s 12-3 win against the Houston Astros during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

The Ohio native sported a Waltham Hawks T-shirt during a post-game press conference after the phrase “Kyle from Waltham” started to become popular online.

“Everyone’s asking me what’s Kyle from Waltham?” Schwarber said. “I’m like, I’m from Middleton, Ohio. But I guess my hometown’s Waltham now, so go Hawks.”

The phrase picked up steamed when Barstool Sports personality Jared Carrabis said Schwarber seemed like a regular guy from Waltham.

“The key to the Red Sox winning the World Series this year is getting Kyle Schwarber to do a postgame presser in a Waltham T-shirt,” he tweeted last Wednesday. “If we can do that, I love our chances.”

Schwarber delivered on that request Monday night and fans will have to see if the Waltham T-shirt is just the luck the Red Sox needs to finish out the season strong.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)