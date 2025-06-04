BOSTON (WHDH) - A beautiful day for baseball at Boston’s historic Fenway Park.

A sea of Red Sox fans strolling the iconic stretch outside the ballpark. A scene that’s expected to change drastically.

A seven story structure is set to sprout behind the green monster, wiping out views like the beloved Citgo sign from some seats.

“I think its going to be different of course because Fenway is just Fenway,” said one Red Sox fan.

The building will be owned by the Fenway Sports Group.

It will feature offices, stores, and an underground parking garage as well as residential units, according to renderings.

While some are more against the changes than others, the city says the project will involve the improvement of the nearly 3.7 acres of other public roadways and spaces, as well as sidewalks and almost 1,500 new parking spaces.

“Its a shame because there is not another ball park around here like this,” said a fan outside of Fenway.

“You kind of get used to landmarks, but maybe that’ll just be a new landmark. Who knows,” said a Red Sox fan.

“It’s going to be like going to the dentist watching it happen,” said one longtime Fenway worker. “But when its done, its going to be beautiful, I’m sure.”

